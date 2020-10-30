Pandemic stress causing sleep problems

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

If there aren’t enough disruptions to your sleep habits already, the COVID-19 pandemic may have piled on some extra discomfort.

With people balancing more responsibilities, spending more time at home and dealing with the uncertainty of the virus, a sleep specialist at Mayo Clinic has noticed more patients complaining about stress keeping them up at night now compared to before the pandemic.

“We, because of COVID, are even more stressed to fit everything in and the temptation can be to sacrifice sleep,” said Dr. Lois Krahn, a Mayo Clinic sleep specialist. “[People] say, I think I can function with only six hours of sleep.”

Sleep specialists say extra anxiety from the pandemic is also sparking more cases of nightmares among many patients.

Doctors suggest you should aim for 7 1/2 hours of sleep a night to achieve equal amounts of REM and non-REM cycles to re-energize the body.

