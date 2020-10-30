Speed and inattentive driving are contributing factors in Pepin County fatal crash

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Pepin County Sheriff’s Office is attributing speed and inattentive driving to be contributing factors to a fatal crash that happened in Pepin County on Oct. 29.

Officials say Melody Renk-Mason, 46 of Ellsworth, was driving north on Highway 35 when she left the road and hit the guardrail, which caused the vehicle to catch on fire. Renk-Mason was pulled from the vehicle by a passerby but was pronounced dead when she was brought the hospital.

Law enforcement also noted a deceased dog was located at the scene of the crash. There were no other occupants.

