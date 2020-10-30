Advertisement

SportScene13 for Thursday, October 29th

By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

High School Volleyball Sectional Semi’s-

Northwoods

0

Chippewa Falls McDonell

3

Final

Potosi

0

Eau Claire Immanuel

3

Final

Clear Lake

0

Fall Creek

3

Final

Mondovi

1

Osseo - Fairchild

3

Final

Mercer

0

Turtle Lake

3

Final

Mosinee

3

Bloomer

0

Final

Cochrane Fountain City

3

Mineral Point

1

Final

Hortonville

0

River Falls

3

Final

Augusta

3

Independence

1

Final

St. Croix Falls

3

Northwestern

0

Final

Blair-Taylor

1

Alma Center Lincoln

3

High School Soccer Sectional Semi’s

St. Croix Falls

0

Rice Lake

1

Final-OT

Arcadia

2

Barron

1

Final

West Salem

4

Mosinee

1

Final

High School Football

Greenwood-48

McDonell- 6

