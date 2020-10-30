SportScene13 for Thursday, October 29th
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
High School Volleyball Sectional Semi’s-
Northwoods
0
Chippewa Falls McDonell
3
Final
Potosi
0
Eau Claire Immanuel
3
Final
Clear Lake
0
Fall Creek
3
Final
Mondovi
1
Osseo - Fairchild
3
Final
Mercer
0
Turtle Lake
3
Final
Mosinee
3
Bloomer
0
Final
Cochrane Fountain City
3
Mineral Point
1
Final
Hortonville
0
River Falls
3
Final
Augusta
3
Independence
1
Final
St. Croix Falls
3
Northwestern
0
Final
Blair-Taylor
1
Alma Center Lincoln
3
High School Soccer Sectional Semi’s
St. Croix Falls
0
Rice Lake
1
Final-OT
Arcadia
2
Barron
1
Final
West Salem
4
Mosinee
1
Final
High School Football
Greenwood-48
McDonell- 6
