Virtual, candle light vigil remembers lives lost to domestic violence

Vigil for victims of domestic violence(The Bridge to Hope)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An emergency shelter for survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking is remembering the lives lost due to domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Bridge to Hope in Menomonie held its yearly candle light vigil virtually this year. Participants were encouraged to shine either a candle, flashlight or other form of light to remember the 72 lives lost in Wisconsin in 2019 due to domestic violence.

The candle light vigil also honors survivors of abuse.

The Bridge to Hope serves people in Dunn and Pepin Counties.

