Altoona Police and Fire Department holds a drive-thru trick or treat event

Donut the k-9
Donut the k-9(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Trick or treaters clad in costumes drove to Altoona today for a non-traditional trick or treat and streets surrounding the Altoona Hobbs Center were backed up with cars on the evening of Halloween.

The Altoona Police and Fire Department held a drive-thru trick or treat event where they handed out bags of goodies. The police cars, and fire trucks were lit up, and even donut the k-9 was there, dressed as a real donut. Chief of Police Kelly Bakken says she was excited to see so many people turn out.

“With the current pandemic going on and the restrictions and the social distancing, we wanted to do something fun for the kids and make sure that the kids still had a good time on Halloween and so we decided to get together with the fire department and there were some local businesses that helped us out in support of this event by donating candy and that sort of thing so we were able to fill some bags for the kids and hopefully they have a good Halloween.”

The police department handed out 500 bags to the community.

