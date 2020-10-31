Advertisement

Chippewa Falls organization hosts drive-thru trick-or-treating event

Chippewa Falls Main Street Executive Director Teri Ouimette hands out candy at the organization's drive-thru trick-or-treating event.
Chippewa Falls Main Street Executive Director Teri Ouimette hands out candy at the organization's drive-thru trick-or-treating event.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Cars lined up at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Friday to trick or treat safely during the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of its annual downtown Halloween event, Chippewa Falls Main Street hosted a drive-thru trick-or-treating event so kids could collect candy safely.

“It’s always fun. It’s fun for the parents, it’s fun for the kids and were trying to make it a happy fun time and the weather’s beautiful and we’re getting people through pretty quick,” Chippewa Falls Main Street Executive Director Teri Ouimette said.

While it’s not traditional trick-or-treating, it’s still an opportunity for kids to safely get candy.

“Getting people out and seeing people happy and you know what, I can’t tell you the amount of people that have told us ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you, happy Halloween,’ you know,” she said.

The Chippewa event is following Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' advice. The governor wants people to celebrate Halloween at home or from their cars.

“As we head into Halloween weekend, a time when many would be out and about in a different sort of facemask, please stay home. Avoid any in-person parties or get-togethers. Don’t go to other homes or have anybody in your own home who are outside of your immediate household. Go trick-or-treating virtually. Host a costume party or a scary movie night on Zoom,” Evers said.

He said people choosing to keep their families at home this Halloween weekend could save lives.

“The choices you make everyday could be the difference between preventing a hospitalization or even saving a life. But please, we ask everyone to stay safer at home,” Evers said.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced 5,096 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday across the state.

