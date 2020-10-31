COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin surpass 2,000

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Saturday the number of COVID-19 deaths across the state surpassed 2,000.

59 more Wisconsinites have died from the virus putting the total number of deaths at 2,031.

An additional 229 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations stands at 11,374.

DHS reported 5,278 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday bringing the state’s total to 225,370.

78% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to today’s report, 9,575 tests came back negative.

Eau Claire County saw an increase of 107 cases with a new total of 3,845 confirmed COVID cases. The county is reporting one new death today bringing the total to 17.

Chippewa County has 74 new cases. Their total is now at 1,939 confirmed COVID cases. The county is reporting 3 new deaths today putting the total at 24.

Dunn County has an increase of 47 cases making a total of 1,177 confirmed COVID cases.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 77 with a total of 4,550 confirmed COVID cases.

