Downtown Eau Claire Halloween Hop 2020

Halloween Hop
Halloween Hop(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Instead of trick or treat, Downtown Eau Claire held a Halloween Hop to give a boost to local businesses.

Places like Chippewa Valley Floral and My Office Bar EC, offered deals to invite people out in their costumes to enjoy the holiday. Businesses dressed up their windows and some handed out candy. The downtown is also encouraging people to submit photos of their costumes to their Facebook to win a prize. Chief Pastor at Valleybrook Church in downtown Eau Claire says this year was unfortunately quiet.

“We have been handing out candy for the last few years because we want to help celebrate everything that’s downtown ... the last few years it’s been great participation and a lot of families coming out and this year it’s obviously very different but some are still coming out to see and just to go for a walk today. They want to get out of their house because they’ve been bundled up, it’s been cold all week but now they want to get out. People are still trying to make the most of it the best they can.”

Winners of the costume contest will be announced Monday.

