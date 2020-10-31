Advertisement

Ivanka Trump to host rally in Rothschild, Wisconsin Sunday

‘I am honored to speak with the people of Wisconsin about how the President will continue to fight for them for the next four years,’ Ivanka Trump says.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WMTV) - Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor, will visit Rothschild, Wisconsin on Sunday, Nov. 1.

On Saturday, the Trump Campaign announced Ivanka will speak with local supporters and share her father’s Make America Great Again agenda.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 1100 Imperial Avenue. Doors for the rally will open at 2 p.m.

Anyone looking to attend can register here.

“President Trump has delivered time and time again for the forgotten men and women of America by cutting taxes for families, advocating for school choice, increasing funding for our military, and replacing the job-killing NAFTA with USMCA," Ivanka said in a campaign release. “I am honored to speak with the people of Wisconsin about how the President will continue to fight for them for the next four years”

The announcement comes the same day Melania Trump is set to visit West Bend.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin reacted to the planned visit by releasing the following statement.

“Now that Trump and his administration have admitted they are done trying to control the pandemic and falsely claimed we’re “rounding the corner,” Wisconsinites know more than ever that they can’t afford four more years of Trump’s failed leadership," the statement reads. "As cases surge and nearly 2,000 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19, Trump and his campaign are continuing to disregard the advice of public health experts and further endanger the Badger state. We know the only way to beat back the pandemic is by electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House on November 3rd.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

