Latest Badger football COVID-19 report: 12 players, 10 staff members test positive

(WBAY)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest COVID-19 report for University of Wisconsin football showed a total of 22 coronavirus cases within the program.

UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez told ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday that 10 staff members and 12 players tested positive, adding 6 new cases since UW’s Thursday update.

“We’re still having additions in our cases and that’s something we need to get our arms around and control it,” Alvarez said.

Additionally, Alvarez shared that a decision will be made Tuesday, Nov. 3 as to whether or not the Badgers will play against Purdue the following Saturday.

UW announced a pause of team activities Wednesday, cancelling Saturday’s game against Nebraska. Alvarez and UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank made the decision to call the game in consultation with Big Ten officials, the university explained.

UW has also secured hotel rooms for all of the players who have not tested positive in an attempt to prevent any additional spread. Each player has their own room and the rooms are all in the same area of the hotel to limit exposure to its other guests.

