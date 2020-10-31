Regeneron trial participant from Fitchburg feeling ‘great’ as maker halts testing in sickest of patients

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg man said he is feeling “great” after completing a trial for an experimental antibody drug. But on the same day, the drug’s maker company announced it will halt testing in one participant group.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., known for creating the treatment used by President Trump, said Friday that independent monitors recommended pausing trial among the sickest of patients, or those with high oxygen requirements. The company pointed to a potential safety problem.

Dr. William Hartman, who is leading the trial at UW Health, said the medicine has shown not to be as effective among that patient group.

“I don’t really see this much as much as a setback, as much as ‘this is the reason that we do these studies,’” he said. “We want to find out which patients are the best ones to receive the medicine and when is the best time to give them this medicine.”

According to Dr. Hartman, the antibody cocktail is most effective on patients early in the disease. This includes Lane Manning from Fitchburg.

NBC15 spoke with Manning in early October as he was participating in the double-blind study. He (nor Dr. Hartman) knows whether the substance received was the treatment or a placebo. Manning said he got an IV injection for about six hours. Fatigue, which he described as a symptom, then disappeared.

“I’m happy that the trial is over, and they’re done sticking that up my nose,” Manning said on Friday. “From the time I think I got the drug until now, I feel completely fine.”

He added, “I think I saw a difference, compared to my sister and my daughter (who also had the coronavirus). My control groups if you will."

The update from Regeneron comes amid a coronavirus surge in states like Wisconsin, where hospitals are feeling overwhelmed.

“I think the future of this medicine is still very bright,” Dr Hartman said. “If we have an effective medicine for [patients] before they even have to go to the hospital, then we can really stop this disease from overwhelming the health systems and we can get people feeling better much early in the disease.”

UW Health plans to continue its trial for at least another month, now with a different participant criteria. According to Dr. Hartman, COVID-19 patients will qualify if they are on low oxygen requirements, or not heavily dependent on breathing machines.

