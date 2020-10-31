SportScene 13 for Friday, October 30th (part two)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High School football scores-
Medford
6
Rice Lake
27
Final
Chippewa Falls
22
Marshfield
8
Final
Boyceville
16
Cadott
8
Osseo - Fairchild
12
Stanley - Boyd
49
Final
Durand
8
Elk Mound
29
Final
Eleva-Strum
7
Blair-Taylor
45
Final
Elmwood/Plum City
12
Spring Valley
54
Final
Turtle Lake
6
Glenwood City
21
Final
Mondovi
42
Neill./Granton
12
Final
Colfax
8
Clear Lake
26
Final
Pepin/Alma
45
Cochrane Fountain City
0
Final
Bloomer
36
Cameron
27
Final
Rhinelander
42
Hayward
6
Final
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
St. Croix Falls
Potosi
6
Lake Holc./Cornell
14
Final
Prescott
0
St. Croix Central
35
Final
Fall Creek
14
Iowa-Grant
42
Final
Augusta
14
Melrose - Mindoro
28
Final
