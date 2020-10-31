Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Friday, October 30th (part one)

By Justus Cleveland, Duncan Goldberg and Jessica Mendoza
Published: Oct. 30, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High School football scores-

Medford

6

Rice Lake

27

Final

Chippewa Falls

22

Marshfield

8

Final

Boyceville

16

Cadott

8

Osseo - Fairchild

12

Stanley - Boyd

49

Final

Durand

8

Elk Mound

29

Final

Eleva-Strum

7

Blair-Taylor

45

Final

Elmwood/Plum City

12

Spring Valley

54

Final

Turtle Lake

6

Glenwood City

21

Final

Mondovi

42

Neill./Granton

12

Final

Colfax

8

Clear Lake

26

Final

Pepin/Alma

45

Cochrane Fountain City

0

Final

Bloomer

36

Cameron

27

Final

Rhinelander

42

Hayward

6

Final

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

St. Croix Falls

Potosi

6

Lake Holc./Cornell

14

Final

Prescott

0

St. Croix Central

35

Final

Fall Creek

14

Iowa-Grant

42

Final

Augusta

14

Melrose - Mindoro

28

Final

