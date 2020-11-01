5 deaths at Wisconsin prisons as virus rages across state

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin hit another record high and the state says for the first time that five people have died within the prison system.

Wisconsin’s death toll approached 2,000 on Friday with 1,972 dead and more than 220,000 total positive cases. There were 5,096 new cases on Friday, bringing the seven-day average to 4,230. That is more than six times higher than two months ago.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that five inmates have died from COVID-19, a total released by the Department of Corrections under pressure from criminal justice groups and the newspaper.

