Eau Claire County sees another triple digit increase in COVID-19 cases as the Wisconsin DHS releases Sunday’s numbers

COVID-19
COVID-19(CDC)
By Maria Blough
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting an increase of 3,493 positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday bringing the state’s total to 228,863.

An additional 123 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations stands at 11,497.

16 more Wisconsinites have died from the virus putting the total number of deaths at 2,047.

78% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Sunday’s report, 14,569 tests came back negative.

Eau Claire County saw an increase of 115 cases with a new total of 3,960 confirmed COVID cases.

Chippewa County has 19 new cases. Their total is now at 1,958 confirmed COVID cases.

Dunn County has an increase of 16 cases making a total of 1,193 confirmed COVID cases.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 58 with a total of 4,608 confirmed COVID cases.

