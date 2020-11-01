Advertisement

Vikings defeat Packers 28-22 behind four Cook touchdowns

By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers are handed their first divisional loss of the Matt LaFleur era, 28-22 to the Minnesota Vikings. Dalvin Cook destroyed Green Bay the entire game, scoring four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving), and going for over 200 scrimmage yards. The loss drops the Packers to 5-2 on the season.

Green Bay’s first two drives were long and ate up a ton of time. The opening possession went 13 plays and 75 yards, and was finished with an Aaron Rodgers’ five yard touchdown pass to Adams on third and goal.

Minnesota answered with a 10-play, 73-yard drive that saw Cook score a 21-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game 7-7.

The Packers' answer came in the form of a 15-play, 72-yard possession where Adams finished the deal with a one-yard TD reception off the delivery from Rodgers.

However, Green Bay had zero answer for Cook the entire afternoon, and he ran in his second score of the game from a yard out in the final minute of the second quarter to tie the game at 14.

The second half was all Cook and Minnesota. He ran for a one-yard touchdown on the Vikings first drive of the third quarter, then took a screen pass 50 yards to the house on a third and long later in the quarter.

The Packers finally found the end zone again with 2:42 left in the fourth quarter, Rodgers hit Adams for his third touchdown of the game from seven yards out. Green Bay converted the two-point conversion to make it a 28-22 game.

Green Bay had a chance to win the game on their final drive, needing to go 72 yards in 47 seconds with no timeouts, but the Packers were only able to move to the Vikings 41-yard line before time expired.

Green Bay looks to bounce back on Thursday Night Football on the road against the team that ended their season last year, the San Francisco 49ers.

