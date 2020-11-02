EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Cathy Lea reached out to the principal of Augusta Elementary about donating adult and pediatric-sized cloth masks in school colors. She can customize the mask to accommodate glasses, hearing aids, and even fabrics for those with anxiety about face coverings. The masks are sent clean and ready to wear and are quality construction. I reached out to Cathy after the mask I had hoped would work well for me did not. She responded promptly and dropped off the finished product quickly at school for me. The fact that she takes time from her busy day and at her own expense to do something so kind merits a Sunshine Award. On behalf of the Augusta School District, thank you!

Kelly Muller

