Chippewa Valley Technical College hosts virtual Caregiver Conference

By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Providing care for a loved one can be challenging and sometimes, people may need some help and advice.

The Annual Caregiver Conference hosted by Chippewa Valley Technical College looks to do just that, but instead of in person classes, this year it will be virtual due to COVID-19.

The Caregiver Conference is a free resource for people to find support and answers on caring for their loved ones and a special focus on self care.

CVTC Business Development Representative Claire Lindstrom says, “Folks are a lot more isolated, it’s hard to have some of those resources but that’s really the goal of our event is to kind of show people that there are still a lot of resources available, they’ve shifted or changed and some of them are virtual.”

The free to participate conference takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays starting Nov. 2 and goes through the 18 on Microsoft Teams.

For more information, click here.

