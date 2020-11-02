Crews battle field fire in Osseo

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The wind and dry weather provided challenges for crews putting out a fire in a field in Osseo on Sunday.

According to the DNR, a neighbor noticed smoke coming from a harvested corn field in Jackson County just before noon.

When crews arrived they found the field ablaze and threatening some homes. More than 30 firefighters in 20 trucks were called in to battle the flames.

DNR forester ranger Jed Kaurich says the fire burned around 40 acres of the field. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.