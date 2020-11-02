Advertisement

Crews battle field fire in Osseo

Crews finish putting out a field fire in Osseo.
Crews finish putting out a field fire in Osseo.(weau)
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The wind and dry weather provided challenges for crews putting out a fire in a field in Osseo on Sunday.

According to the DNR, a neighbor noticed smoke coming from a harvested corn field in Jackson County just before noon.

When crews arrived they found the field ablaze and threatening some homes. More than 30 firefighters in 20 trucks were called in to battle the flames.

DNR forester ranger Jed Kaurich says the fire burned around 40 acres of the field. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Story trot in Amery looks to unite the community after a young boy experiences racism

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
"They still put love and trust into me even though my skin color is different."

News

SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (11/1/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (11/1/20)

National Politics

Trump launches final battleground pitch; Biden focuses on PA

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is mounting one final test of whether the massive crowds that often show up at his signature rallies will translate into votes.

National

Tropical Storm Eta ties record; expected to become hurricane

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name but didn’t.

Latest News

News

Sailing Lake Pepin: longtime sailor brings the world to Pepin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
“Lake Pepin behind me is a naturally occurring lake along the Mississippi river that straddles both the Minnesota and Wisconsin state border,” Buntz said.

News

More US patients to have easy, free access to doctor’s notes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CARLA K. JOHNSON
Studies have shown that patients who read their notes understand more about their health, take their medications as prescribed more often and feel more in control of their care.

National

Sword-wielding man arrested after Halloween deaths in Quebec

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a Japanese sword was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others on Halloween near the historic Château Frontenac hotel in Quebec City.

News

Foxconn objects to Wisconsin’s denial of tax credits

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Foxconn Technology Group has notified the state of Wisconsin that it objects to the state’s denial of job-creation tax credits.

News

Eau Claire County sees another triple digit increase in COVID-19 cases as the Wisconsin DHS releases Sunday’s numbers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting an increase of 3,493 positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday bringing the state’s total to 228,863.

National Politics

Trump: Supporters ‘protecting’ Biden campaign bus in Texas

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gray News Staff
President Donald Trump expressed his approval for the actions of supporters in Texas who reportedly swarmed a Joe Biden campaign bus.