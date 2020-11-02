Eau Claire County reaches total of more than 4,000 positive COVID-19 cases

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department reports that the county has a total of more than 4,000 positive cases.

The overall positive case number stands at 4,059 with an estimated 3,055 recovered cases.

30,734 tests have come back with a negative test result.

21 people have died and 138 have ever been hospitalized.

