Hammond man pronounced dead at scene of crash

HAMMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A 42-year-old Hammond man was pronounced dead at the scene of a St. Croix County crash on Oct. 31.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says Nathan Schultz was driving east on 100th Avenue in Hammond, east of 166th Street, when he lost control and went into the ditch. The vehicle ended up hitting a culvert and rolling onto the driver’s side. Schultz was found under the vehicle by law enforcement.

The St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced Schultz dead at the scene. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation and is the fifth traffic fatality in the county for 2020.

