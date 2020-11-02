Mother and daughter safe after Vernon County rollover

TOWN OF FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) - A mother and baby are safe after the mother fell asleep at the wheel.

The crash happened just after midnight on Highway 14 in the town of Franklin. Vernon County deputies say the 30-year-old from Gays Mills was driving with her five-month-old daughter in the car when she fell asleep, lost control and rolled the car several times before coming to rest on its wheels.

The mother was wearing her seatbelt and her daughter was secured in a rear facing car seat. Neither the mother nor her daughter were hurt.

