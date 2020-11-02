Advertisement

Mother and daughter safe after Vernon County rollover

Neither the mother nor her daughter were hurt.
Neither the mother nor her daughter were hurt.(Vernon County Sheriff)
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) - A mother and baby are safe after the mother fell asleep at the wheel.

The crash happened just after midnight on Highway 14 in the town of Franklin. Vernon County deputies say the 30-year-old from Gays Mills was driving with her five-month-old daughter in the car when she fell asleep, lost control and rolled the car several times before coming to rest on its wheels.

The mother was wearing her seatbelt and her daughter was secured in a rear facing car seat. Neither the mother nor her daughter were hurt.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Trump’s comments on Fauci less than 48 hours before polls close all but assure that his handling of the pandemic will remain front and center heading into Election Day.

Hello Wisconsin

Western Wisconsin counties are crucial in the election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Not only is the badger state once again a battleground, but some counties in our area could be the deciding factor in the race.

News

Countdown To Election Day (11/2/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
Countdown To Election Day (11/2/20)

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (11/2/20)

Updated: 1 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (11/2/20)

Latest News

News

Ag Chat With Scott Schultz (11/2/20)

Updated: 1 hours ago
Ag Chat With Scott Schultz (11/2/20)

Hello Wisconsin

University of Georgia student named new FFA president

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Scott Schultz joins Hello Wisconsin for morning ag headlines.

National Politics

Barrett to join Supreme Court arguments for the first time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new justice was confirmed last week in a 52-48 virtual party-line vote, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee.

News

One dead, one injured in Eau Claire County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
According to the caller, two people were out of the car, one was unconscious and the other was conscious but had serious injuries.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (11/1/20)

Updated: 9 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (11/1/20)

News

Amery Group Works To Educate People About Racism (11/1/20)

Updated: 9 hours ago
Amery Group Works To Educate People About Racism (11/1/20)