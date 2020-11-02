Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases in Wis. have increased 542% over the past 2 months

By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Please help us #StopTheSpread.”

That was the request that the Department of Health Services had on Twitter Monday as the new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have increased by 542% over the past two months.

There were 3,433 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in the DHS' daily report, as well as three new deaths.

There are 48,366 active cases of COVID-19 currently, which DHS noted is enough to fill Miller Park in Milwaukee and leave over 6,400 people in the parking lot.

One hundred people who tested positive for the virus were hospitalized on Monday. There were also 13 patients being cared for at the Alternate Care Facility at State Fair Park. The site opened on Oct. 14 to serve as an overflow facility for hospitals across the state.

The latest update indicated that the seven-day average for new positive COVID-19 at 4,464 cases, which is the highest it has ever been. The second highest seven-day average was reported on just two days earlier on Oct. 31 when the record stood at 4,404.

The percent positive for Monday’s update was also reported at 38.8% as the DHS processed 8,846 tests.

