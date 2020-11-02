Advertisement

‘Non-scalable’ fence expected to go up around White House

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A “non-scalable” fence is expected to be placed around the entire perimeter of the White House on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

It will be the same kind of fencing that was put up in the summer during protests in Washington, D.C.

The fence comes as police and other officials are getting ready for possible protests related to the 2020 presidential election.

Many businesses near the White House have already boarded doors and windows, fearing civil unrest after Election Day.

The Secret Service has not issued a comment on the matter.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

2020 election heads into its final, frantic hours

Updated: moments ago
|
More than 95 million votes have already been cast, and the 2020 presidential candidates are using every last minute Monday to shore up votes from those waiting until Tuesday.

National

NC 09 Election Day Preview - EMBARGOED UNTIL 11/3/2020

Updated: 16 minutes ago

National

Clorox profits surge on pandemic wave

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
A fiscal first-quarter earnings report for Clorox shows the company is benefitting from the coronavirus pandemic.

National

NC Senate Election Day Preview - EMBARGOED UNTIL 11/3/2020

Updated: 18 minutes ago

Latest News

National

2 children pulled alive in dramatic Turkey quake rescues

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By MEHMET GUZEL and SUZAN FRASER
Onlookers applauded with joy and wept with relief at both scenes in the Turkish city of Izmir, where the vast majority of the deaths and nearly 1,000 injuries have occurred.

National

3-year-old girl waves after rescue days after Turkey earthquake (no sound)

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
A 3-year-old girl was rescued alive after 65 hours trapped under rubble in Izmir, Turkey.

National

IS attack on Afghan university leaves 22 dead, 22 wounded

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By RAHIM FAIEZ and KATHY GANNON
Most of the casualties were students and there were fears the death toll could climb further with some of the wounded said to be in critical condition.

National

Higgins trying for a third term

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Another restaurant chain, Friendly’s, hits wall in pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Friendly’s Restaurants, an East Coast dining chain known for its sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

National

Vatican breaks silence, explains pope’s civil union comments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD
The Vatican says Pope Francis' comments on gay civil unions were taken out of context in a documentary that spliced together parts of an old interview, but still confirmed Francis' belief that gay couples should enjoy legal protections.