One dead, one injured in Eau Claire County crash

TOWN OF LINCOLN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another injured after a crash Sunday night in Eau Claire County. Around 10:30 p.m. the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle crash near the intersection of County Road HH and County Road O in the Town of Lincoln.

According to the caller, two people were out of the car, one was unconscious and the other was conscious but had serious injuries.

The initial investigation shows the vehicle was traveling north on County Road HH and did not stop at the intersection. The vehicle hit an embankment in the north ditch and after occupants got out, the vehicle caught on fire. One person was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Augusta Police Department, Fall Creek Fire, Augusta Bridge Creek Fire, Mayo Ambulance and Mayo One Helicopter, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The investigation is ongoing.

