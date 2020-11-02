Packers A.J. Dillon tests positive for COVID-19

GREEN BAY Wis. (WEAU) - According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Packers running back A.J. Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19. Dillon had five carries for 21-yards in the Packers 28-22 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Dillon's positive test came in Sunday's pregame COVID-19 testing. He played 17 snaps against the #Vikings. Through eight weeks, the NFL and its medical experts have found no evidence of on-field transmission. https://t.co/ElBX7cb8Z3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2020

The Packers are scheduled to travel and play the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday this week. According to the report, Dillon tested positive following Sunday’s game with the Vikings. The Packers have began contact tracing for the team.

The Packers have been dealing with an injury to running back Aaron Jones, who has missed the past two games. Jamaal Williams has been taking the bulk of snaps in his absence. Green Bay will likely have to make a roster move to build up their running back depth.

