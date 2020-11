EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My nominee for the Sunshine Award is the greatest person I have ever met, Richette Elmhorst. She is amazing and gives her all to everyone. I have never met another person who is so willing to give anything she has. She is the best mom and friend and I love her more than anything in the entire world. She is an amazing role model.

Joscelynn Olson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.