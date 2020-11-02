Advertisement

Story trot in Amery looks to unite the community after a young boy experiences racism

'I Promise' story trot
'I Promise' story trot(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a young boy experienced racism in Amery people in the community are coming together to promote kindness and education about race. Eight year old Jaiden Inlow of Amery loves soccer, pizza, and he’s really good at math.

“The more you dream the more things might come true,” Jaiden says.

Recently Jaiden, who’s in the third grade, experienced something at school that stopped him in his tracks. Jaiden’s mom, Juliana Inlow told WEAU,

“He came home one day after school and he told me he was really sad and I said why and he said somebody told me I was brown so that means I look like poop.”

Jaiden says he was also called derogatory names by other kids.

“He had never noticed before that he was different. We celebrate differences but its sad that he felt different … so we decided we wanted to spread kindness and racial awareness to our small community where minorities are even more minor,” Juliana said.

This weekend, a local anti-racism group, Amery United, and Jaiden’s friends and family hosted a story trot sharing a book written by Lebron James, ‘I Promise’.

“It’s promising to play and be kind to each other and to love no matter what you look like,” Juliana said.

Many pitched in to make this happen, including Jaiden’s friend Gracie who promoted the event by writing an article in the local paper.

“Then people won’t get bullied because they have different skin,” said Gracie.

Over 100 people visited the story trot where shirts and masks were sold to raise money that will be used for racial education. Amery United organizer Soon Guenther says she’s been promoting antiracism with the group since this summer, and hearing Jaiden speak about his experiences moved her.

“To have an eight year old have the courage and bravery to stand up and speak out, he’s doing it for himself to really inspire adults and other kids to also do the same. It’s really moving and I hope that everybody can hear those voices because that’s where I think our hearts will change,” Gunther said.

Jaiden says seeing his community support him this weekend meant a lot,

“They still put love and trust into me even though my skin color is different.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Downtown Eau Claire Halloween Hop 2020

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Instead of trick or treat, Downtown Eau Claire held a Halloween Hop to give a boost to local businesses.

Homepage

Altoona Police and Fire Department holds a drive-thru trick or treat event

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Trick or treaters clad in costumes drove to Altoona today for a non-traditional trick or treat

Homepage

Those recovering from substance abuse help create better recovery programs in rural Wisconsin

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Goals include adding another school resource officer in Clark County, and adjusting school curriculum. In Wood County, a jail discharge planner may be piloted, as well as creating safe and sober housing options.

Homepage

$23,000,000 improvement plan for the School District of Black River Falls will appear on ballots.

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The School District Superintendent says if passed, this plan will not affect tax payers.

Latest News

Homepage

Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers assist local law enforcement

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The Eau Claire County law enforcement officers have a major resource in their partnership with local crime stoppers.

Homepage

Cumberland man charged with homicide

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:11 AM CDT
The 27-year-old could face up to 10 years in prison.

Homepage

Sojourner House is prepared to help those in need of shelter as temperatures drop

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Today’s powerful snow storm means the Sojourner House in Eau Claire may be seeing more people looking for a warm and safe place to stay.

Homepage

Sports expected to return this winter for the Eau Claire Area School District

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Sunday night, Eau Claire Area School District Superintendent Mike Johnson confirmed during a WEAU newscast that winter sports will be played this school year.

Homepage

Haunted trail for kids in Menomonie

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
A haunted trail is open to kids and families during the day for a less spooky experience.

Homepage

Live music returns to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Gramatik and Clozee will perform in Chippewa Falls for a drive-in event Saturday