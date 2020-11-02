Story trot in Amery looks to unite the community after a young boy experiences racism

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a young boy experienced racism in Amery people in the community are coming together to promote kindness and education about race. Eight year old Jaiden Inlow of Amery loves soccer, pizza, and he’s really good at math.

“The more you dream the more things might come true,” Jaiden says.

Recently Jaiden, who’s in the third grade, experienced something at school that stopped him in his tracks. Jaiden’s mom, Juliana Inlow told WEAU,

“He came home one day after school and he told me he was really sad and I said why and he said somebody told me I was brown so that means I look like poop.”

Jaiden says he was also called derogatory names by other kids.

“He had never noticed before that he was different. We celebrate differences but its sad that he felt different … so we decided we wanted to spread kindness and racial awareness to our small community where minorities are even more minor,” Juliana said.

This weekend, a local anti-racism group, Amery United, and Jaiden’s friends and family hosted a story trot sharing a book written by Lebron James, ‘I Promise’.

“It’s promising to play and be kind to each other and to love no matter what you look like,” Juliana said.

Many pitched in to make this happen, including Jaiden’s friend Gracie who promoted the event by writing an article in the local paper.

“Then people won’t get bullied because they have different skin,” said Gracie.

Over 100 people visited the story trot where shirts and masks were sold to raise money that will be used for racial education. Amery United organizer Soon Guenther says she’s been promoting antiracism with the group since this summer, and hearing Jaiden speak about his experiences moved her.

“To have an eight year old have the courage and bravery to stand up and speak out, he’s doing it for himself to really inspire adults and other kids to also do the same. It’s really moving and I hope that everybody can hear those voices because that’s where I think our hearts will change,” Gunther said.

Jaiden says seeing his community support him this weekend meant a lot,

“They still put love and trust into me even though my skin color is different.”

