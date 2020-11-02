Advertisement

Suspect arrested after stabbing in Menomonie

(MGN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect has been arrested Monday after a stabbing happened in Menomonie on Sunday.

Menomonie Police Department says the initial investigation provided leads in the case and a tip lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Officials say this incident, which was in the 700 block of South Broadway Street, appears to be an isolated event and there is no further threat to the community.

The male victim is still receiving medical care and the investigation is ongoing.

