Tickets on sale for Rotary Rose Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -While a lot of community events and fundraisers have had to either be canceled or go virtual, there’s one that’s still in place

Tickets are on sale now for Rotary Rose Day through the Chippewa Falls Rotary Club.

Rotarian Susan Emerson says they have 1,700 dozen to sell. Last year, Chippewa Falls High School helped out by selling 300 dozen, but with classes now online, they need more people to step up.

You can purchase rose tickets from rotary members or online.

Roses are $25 a dozen if you want them delivered or $20 a dozen if you want to pick them up at DJ’s Mart in Chippewa Falls on November 12 and 13.

