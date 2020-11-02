University of Georgia student named new FFA president

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin all milk price for September was $17.70 per hundredweight, according to the latest USDA reports. The price was $1.70 less than the August price and $2.20 less than the price in September of 2019. The U.S. all milk price in September was $17.90 per hundredweight, 90 cents less than the August price. Twenty-one of the 24 top milk producing states had lower milk prices than in August. Minnesota had the top September price, at $20.60 per hundredweight.

In crop prices, the USDA is reporting that Wisconsin corn farmers received an average of $3.26 per bushel for their corn in September. That was a 24-cent increase compared with the August price, but 43 cents less than the price in September of 2019. Wisconsin’s September soybean price was $9.12 per bushel, a 55-cent increase compared with August and a 95-cent increase compared with September of 2019. State farmers received an average of $2.35 per bushel for their oats in September, and $146 per ton for hay - and $159 per ton for alfalfa.

Cheesemakers from Associated Milk Producers Inc. have taken home the coveted Chairman’s Trophy during last week’s National Milk Producers Federation Championship Cheese Contest. The contest’s winners included a mild cheddar produced at AMPI’s Blair plant.

A University of Georgia agriscience and environmental systems student has been named the new national FFA president. Doster Harper was selected to lead the 2020-2021 national officer team; that announcement was made Thursday during the closing of the National FFA Convention, which this year was held virtually. No Wisconsin FFA members sought a national office this year.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.