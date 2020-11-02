Advertisement

University of Georgia student named new FFA president

National FFA
National FFA(WEAU)
By Amie Winters
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin all milk price for September was $17.70 per hundredweight, according to the latest USDA reports. The price was $1.70 less than the August price and $2.20 less than the price in September of 2019. The U.S. all milk price in September was $17.90 per hundredweight, 90 cents less than the August price. Twenty-one of the 24 top milk producing states had lower milk prices than in August. Minnesota had the top September price, at $20.60 per hundredweight.

In crop prices, the USDA is reporting that Wisconsin corn farmers received an average of $3.26 per bushel for their corn in September. That was a 24-cent increase compared with the August price, but 43 cents less than the price in September of 2019. Wisconsin’s September soybean price was $9.12 per bushel, a 55-cent increase compared with August and a 95-cent increase compared with September of 2019. State farmers received an average of $2.35 per bushel for their oats in September, and $146 per ton for hay - and $159 per ton for alfalfa.

Cheesemakers from Associated Milk Producers Inc. have taken home the coveted Chairman’s Trophy during last week’s National Milk Producers Federation Championship Cheese Contest. The contest’s winners included a mild cheddar produced at AMPI’s Blair plant.

A University of Georgia agriscience and environmental systems student has been named the new national FFA president. Doster Harper was selected to lead the 2020-2021 national officer team; that announcement was made Thursday during the closing of the National FFA Convention, which this year was held virtually. No Wisconsin FFA members sought a national office this year.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ag Chat With Scott Schultz (11/2/20)

Updated: seconds ago
Ag Chat With Scott Schultz (11/2/20)

National Politics

Barrett to join Supreme Court arguments for the first time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The new justice was confirmed last week in a 52-48 virtual party-line vote, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee.

News

One dead, one injured in Eau Claire County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
According to the caller, two people were out of the car, one was unconscious and the other was conscious but had serious injuries.

Hello Wisconsin

Western Wisconsin counties are crucial in the election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Not only is the badger state once again a battleground, but some counties in our area could be the deciding factor in the race.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump’s comments on Fauci less than 48 hours before polls close all but assure that his handling of the pandemic will remain front and center heading into Election Day.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (11/1/20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (11/1/20)

News

Amery Group Works To Educate People About Racism (11/1/20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
Amery Group Works To Educate People About Racism (11/1/20)

News

Halloween Celebrations At UW-Eau Claire (11/1/20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
Halloween Celebrations At UW-Eau Claire (11/1/20)

National Politics

Biden works to push Black turnout in campaign’s final days; Trump hopes rallies mean big votes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden is spending the final days of the presidential campaign appealing to Black supporters to vote in-person during a pandemic that has disproportionally affected their communities.

News

Wisconsin Elections Commission doesn’t expect long lines, major issues on Election Day

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
The Elections Commission said poll workers will still be kept busy counting absentee ballots and will continue counting until all votes are tabulated.