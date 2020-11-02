UW-Eau Claire students alter Halloween plans

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Halloween weekend this year came as western Wisconsin is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Halloween on Water Street is one of the busiest nights of the year. (weau)

For this reason, Fright Night celebrations looked a little different. At UW-Eau Claire, some adjusted their plans to celebrate safely, while others tried to make it as normal as possible. Halloween on Water Street is one of the busiest nights of the year. Even with the pandemic, some students at UW-EC say this year was the same.

“I didn’t go to the bars but I saw that they were pretty crazy,” says junior Thomas Severson. “There were like lines pretty much all night long out the door starting at 8:30.”

“I didn’t take a trip to water street, just because I knew it was going to be kind of busy down there,” says freshman Maya Fordel. “I did know that there were definitely parties just because it was Halloween.”

“One of my hometown buddies, he had a few people over,” says freshman Sophie Carson. “We checked out Water Street, it was really dope.”

While some adjusted their plans, others flocked to the bars.

“Honestly, I’ve already had corona,” says freshman Chloe Schwartz. “I know that doesn’t make you immune, but it just makes the likelihood of getting it again, like lower for three months. I know it’s kind of just the dumb choice.”

Students like Carissa Prestholdt say they took the rise in Eau Claire’s COVID-19 cases into consideration when making Halloween plans.

“We got a group of friends together and went to Olson’s Ice Cream,” Prestholdt says. “They did if you wear costumes, you get like buy one get one free ice cream.”

“I’m on the swim team, so just me and a couple friends and just kind of decided to stay in this year and watch some Halloween movies,” Fordel says.

“For me, I had to take it a lot easier this year, just kind of staying in and keeping away from all the action,” says sophomore Matt Poppitz.

“I get that is is fun to go to the bars but, we’re in a global pandemic,” Severson says. “It might not be the smartest to do at this time.”

UW-EC students say they’re concerned with what could happen if cases continue to spike. Including being sent home again.

“I think it is a real possibility,” Poppitz says.

“It’s scary. At any moment I could be sent home so I take it as seriously as I can,” says freshman Samuel Fehlen. “I’m looking at not even going home for Thanksgiving break.”

