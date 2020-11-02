EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Walter Lauresdof Sr. Walter has been a hard worker all his life. He has also been a very loving family man who works hard to support his family with out blinking an eye. He loves helping in the Cornell schools and cleaning the St. John’s Lutheran church. Walter is an awesome father-in-law and has trust in his family and grandchildren while letting us take care of him and his much-needed projects. Thank you, Walter, from your son-in-law and daughter.

Tom and Sharon Koehler

