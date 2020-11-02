Western Wisconsin counties are crucial in the election

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The polls for the 2020 General Election will open Tuesday morning. Not only is the badger state once again a battleground, but some counties in our area could be the deciding factor in the race.

The final Marquette Poll released last week shows that there is only about a one percent difference between Biden and Trump, when you take out for the margin of error.

In Wisconsin, both candidates made stops in a final push to get their message out. Back in 2016, Trump won Wisconsin, the first time a republican candidate had won the state’s electoral votes since 1984. In Western Wisconsin, there will be some key counties to keep on eye on as election results start to come in Tuesday night.

The counties of Pepin, Dunn, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson could decide the election for Wisconsin. “These 5 counties all voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but switched to Trump in 2016. If Joe Biden takes the lead and captures these counties then it’s a pretty good indicator that Wisconsin could go for Biden,” said John Frank, WEAU’s political analyst.

As a reminder, all the absentee ballots that have already been sent in will be counted on Election Day at the polls. If you still have an absentee ballot, it is too late to mail it in. Monday is the last day the drop boxes in the city of Eau Claire will be open and on Election Day the only place you can return it is at your polling location.

On Tuesday, the polls will open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.