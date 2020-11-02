Advertisement

Western Wisconsin counties are crucial in the election

The race for the White House is heating up. Across the United States, President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden are making their final pitches to voters.
The race for the White House is heating up. Across the United States, President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden are making their final pitches to voters.(WCJB)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The polls for the 2020 General Election will open Tuesday morning. Not only is the badger state once again a battleground, but some counties in our area could be the deciding factor in the race.

The final Marquette Poll released last week shows that there is only about a one percent difference between Biden and Trump, when you take out for the margin of error.

In Wisconsin, both candidates made stops in a final push to get their message out. Back in 2016, Trump won Wisconsin, the first time a republican candidate had won the state’s electoral votes since 1984. In Western Wisconsin, there will be some key counties to keep on eye on as election results start to come in Tuesday night.

The counties of Pepin, Dunn, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson could decide the election for Wisconsin. “These 5 counties all voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but switched to Trump in 2016. If Joe Biden takes the lead and captures these counties then it’s a pretty good indicator that Wisconsin could go for Biden,” said John Frank, WEAU’s political analyst.

As a reminder, all the absentee ballots that have already been sent in will be counted on Election Day at the polls. If you still have an absentee ballot, it is too late to mail it in. Monday is the last day the drop boxes in the city of Eau Claire will be open and on Election Day the only place you can return it is at your polling location.

On Tuesday, the polls will open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Find your polling place here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Barrett to join Supreme Court arguments for the first time

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The new justice was confirmed last week in a 52-48 virtual party-line vote, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee.

National Politics

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump’s comments on Fauci less than 48 hours before polls close all but assure that his handling of the pandemic will remain front and center heading into Election Day.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (11/1/20)

Updated: 6 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (11/1/20)

News

Amery Group Works To Educate People About Racism (11/1/20)

Updated: 6 hours ago
Amery Group Works To Educate People About Racism (11/1/20)

Latest News

News

Halloween Celebrations At UW-Eau Claire (11/1/20)

Updated: 6 hours ago
Halloween Celebrations At UW-Eau Claire (11/1/20)

National Politics

Biden works to push Black turnout in campaign’s final days; Trump hopes rallies mean big votes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden is spending the final days of the presidential campaign appealing to Black supporters to vote in-person during a pandemic that has disproportionally affected their communities.

News

Wisconsin Elections Commission doesn’t expect long lines, major issues on Election Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
The Elections Commission said poll workers will still be kept busy counting absentee ballots and will continue counting until all votes are tabulated.

News

UW-Eau Claire students alter Halloween plans

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Halloween weekend this year came as western Wisconsin is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

National

Tropical Storm Eta ties record; expected to become hurricane

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name but didn’t.

National

Sword-wielding man arrested after Halloween deaths in Quebec

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a Japanese sword was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others on Halloween near the historic Château Frontenac hotel in Quebec City.