Wisconsin Elections Commission doesn’t expect long lines, major issues on Election Day

The Elections Commission said poll workers will still be kept busy counting absentee ballots and will continue counting until all votes are tabulated.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two days ahead of Election Day, more than 1.8 million people have already cast their ballots in Wisconsin. Because of that, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said they are not anticipating any major issues at the polls on Election Day.

“So many people have voted absentee either in the clerk’s office or by mail already," said Reid Magney, public information officer for the Wisconsin Election Commission.

Magney said he is not expecting long lines at the polls on Tuesday, but poll workers will still be kept busy processing absentee ballots.

“The real work is going to be on Election Day, starting to open those,” Magney said, explaining, “[Poll workers] can’t take a break and go home and get some sleep and come back the next day. They have to keep going, and they will keep going until it all gets done.”

The ACLU of Wisconsin told NBC15 they will be sending volunteers to polling places to make sure voters have everything they need to cast their ballot.

“We’re just really there to make sure that folks aren’t being turned away or discouraged by the fact that there’s a really long line in front of them,” explained Molly Collins, advocacy director for the ACLU of Wisconsin.

The message from both the WEC and the ACLU is that if people plan to vote on Election Day, they need to be prepared and have a plan.

“Make sure that your registration is up to date. Find out where your polling place is,” Magney recommended.

Collins also added if voters need to register on Election Day, they have to make sure they have the right documents.

“It’s a real heartbreaker when you’ve watched somebody wait in line for an hour and they get to the front of the line and they don’t have what they need,” she said.

The WEC is also reassuring voters, all ballots returned on time will be counted.

“We don’t expect that this is something that’s going to take days and days,” Magney said.

Magney explained full results may not be in Tuesday night, but he expects final results to be up sometime on Wednesday.

If voters have concerns at the polls on Election Day, they should reach out to their local clerk’s office.

What to bring to the polls

In order to vote, people need to bring a valid photo ID to the polls.

Voters can also register to vote in-person on at their polling place on Election Day. To do that, people have to show proof of a Wisconsin residence.

For a full list of acceptable IDs and documents, visit myvote.wi.gov.

