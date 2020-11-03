Breweries face off in 3rd Annual Chippewa Valley Brewery Battle

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The presidential election is not the only reason to vote Tuesday. Sixteen local breweries are hoping people also vote on who has the best craft beer in the Chippewa Valley.

If you like beer that is brewed right here in the Chippewa Valley, Growler Guys in Eau Claire is hosting the third annual Chippewa Valley Brewery Battle. Growler Guys co-founder and co-owner Greg Haugen says this competition started shortly after they opened in 2017. He says it showcases the verity of craft beer in the Chippewa Valley.

“We just realized that there is a ton of great breweries around the local area, not that that is unfamiliar information for a lot of our craft beer drinkers,” Haugen says. “We wanted to highlight those local breweries.”

For $5, you can try four beers each week in different categories. Week one will be “Easy Drinking Beers”, week two is “Pale Ales and IPA’s,” week three is “Dark Beers” and week four is “Amber’s and New England IPA’s.” The top four beers will compete to see which one is crowned Brewery Battle champion.

Modicum Brewing Company in Altoona took home the first ever Chippewa Valley Beer Battle trophy back in 2018. Owner Eric Rykal says this event is great for people looking to expand their beer horizons.

“I love that it is a blind competition. They have no idea what style of beer they are drinking or who brewed it or where it is from,” Rykal says. “That obviously takes a lot of bias out of it on the part of the consumer.”

In Eau Claire, K-Point brewmaster Tom Breneman says while it would be great to take home the title, that’s not the only reason they entered.

“I’d say its bragging rights, but that’s not what the craft brewers in town are really about. They are very collaborative,” Breneman says. “If we have questions we freely ask and offer to help amongst the other brewers. It’s kind of a nice reward, but it is not really a competition in that sense.”

With the struggles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the chance to showcase their beer to someone who has never tried it is reward enough for local breweries.

“Any opportunity like this competition to get our name out there in-front of people, maybe give them an excuse to stop in and try our beer is always appreciated,” Rykal says.

“We’re just happy to be apart of it because it does get out beer in front of people,” Breneman says.

In 2019, Sand Creek Brewing Company in Black River Falls took home the top prize. The winning brew is not only crowned champion, but they will have their own tap at Growler Guys until next year’s winner is picked. To vote for your favorite, head to Growler Guys now until December 6th for a flight and make your voice heard.

