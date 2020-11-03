Advertisement

Clerks provide pre-Election Day 101 for poll visitors

Despite higher absentee vote counts due to COVID, clerks are still doing all they can to ensure safety for voters who do cast a ballot in person.
Despite higher absentee vote counts due to COVID, clerks are still doing all they can to ensure safety for voters who do cast a ballot in person.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

November 3 is Tuesday and polling places in La Crosse County are getting ready.

“Municipal clerks are getting them set up," said Ginny Dankmeyer, La Crosse County clerk. “A lot of them spent the weekend processing the absentees to get them ready for Election Day when they will be open and counted.”

Fortune Weaver, Town of Shelby clerk, says numerous absentee ballots are ready to be counted.

“Over 2200 actually, we had a really good turnout for absentee voting and the in-person absentees over the past few weeks," said Weaver. “Probably close to 60 percent of the township voted.”

“Over half the registered voters in La Crosse County have already cast their ballot absentee,” Dankmeyer added. “It’s huge, a lot more than we would typically expect.”

Clerks are still doing all they can to ensure safety for voters who do cast a ballot in person.

If you’re already registered, just remember to bring your ID.

“If you’re registering to vote, then your ID would have to have your address if you’re going to use that--otherwise you can use a utility bill [or other proof of residence]," Weaver said. "Things like that will help us prove where you live, the license proves who you are so it doesn’t have to have the current address.”

Curbside voting is also encouraged for those not feeling well.

“We don’t want you coming into the polling place if you have symptoms of you are positive,” Weaver added. “[However] we do want to make sure you have your vote counted.”

Clerks say they are confident people can vote safely Tuesday.

“All the safety precautions that are in place and we just hope the voters come out, they vote and have a good experience," said Dankmeyer.

To find links to your nearest polling place for Election Day, click here.

