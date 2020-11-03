Advertisement

DNR, hunters prepare for annual venison donation to families in need

(WDTV)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin deer hunters are advised to start planning their annual venison donation to participating food pantries across Wisconsin.

Each year, hunters, meat processors and food pantries across the state work together with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and its partners to donate thousands of pounds of venison to families in need.

“Whether it is harvesting an extra deer or donating the only deer they shoot, Wisconsin hunters have historically shown their willingness to help others by donating deer to the Deer Donation Program,” said Sarah Wyrick, DNR wildlife damage program assistant. “As deer hunters begin preparations for this hunting season, we encourage them to consider the Deer Donation Program.”

Since it began in 2000, the Wisconsin Deer Donation Program has donated more than 92,000 deer, totaling 3.7 million pounds of meat distributed to food pantries statewide.

Hunters can donate a deer at one of the participating meat processors or make a monetary donation when they buy a hunting license to help cover venison processing costs, Wyrick said.

Hunters should plan their donation by locating a participating processor and having their deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease. They should ahead to make sure the participating processors are prepared to accept the deer.

