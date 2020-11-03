Election Day: What you need to know

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Months of campaigning ends on Tuesday, election day. The election has already been like no other, with large voter turnout across the country.

As of election day at 7 a.m., the city of Eau Claire has received 21,982 absentee ballots. Of those, the drive-thru at city hall collected 8,848 ballots, the drop boxes collected 7,714 and 5,420 were turned in through the mail or other option. Back in the 2016 presidential election, the city of Eau Claire, received 9,215 absentee ballots.

The nearly 22,000 ballots are at the correct polling location and will be counted throughout election day at the polls. If you received your ballot and have not returned it yet, the only option is to drop it off at your polling location before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

All polling locations in the City of Eau Claire will be open as normal on election day. Poll workers will be wearing masks but voters are not required to wear face coverings, but it is strongly recommended. If you plan to vote in person, do not forget to bring a valid I.D. with you. If you still need to register at the polls bring an I.D. and proof of residency.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.