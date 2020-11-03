Fire officials estimate $85,000 worth of damage in Eau Claire house fire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department is estimating a house fire on Venus Avenue caused $85,000 worth of damage on Nov. 3.

Battalion Chief Joe Kelly says the structure fire was reported at 6:55 a.m. Residents were out of the building when the fire department arrived. Flames were coming from the second floor windows.

Crews were able to rescue a cat from the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.