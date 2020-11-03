Advertisement

How is Wisconsin's mask mandate enforced at local businesses?

A mask mandate is in effect in Wisconsin to prevent the spread of COVID-19
Wisconsin's mask mandate has been in effect since August 1.
Wisconsin's mask mandate has been in effect since August 1.(WEAU)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Nov. 2, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Masks have been mandatory in public places in Wisconsin since Governor Evers' executive order went into effect on August 1.

However the Eau Claire City-County Health Department says it has received complaints of businesses not complying with the order.

Unlike local orders, the mask mandate can be enforced. If the health department feels enforcement is necessary, it will pass on its collected evidence and documentation to the District Attorney’s office.

However Jeff Robb, who leads the health department’s enforcement team says the first step when a complaint is received is education.

“If we get a call or a complaint from the public then we reach out to the establishment, educate them and write a letter with a follow up of what we talked about,” Robb says.

Robb says wearing masks and social distancing are even more important as Eau Claire County experiences a surge in cases.

“With the high rate of spread right now if you just do those two simple things it helps us all as a community and moving forward,” Robb says.

People who are concerned about a business not complying with the mask mandate can call the Eau Claire City-County Health Department Covid Call Center at 715-831-7425.

