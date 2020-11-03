Advertisement

First time voters cast their ballots on the UWEC campus

UWEC polling site
UWEC polling site(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voting can be daunting, especially if it’s your first time. That didn’t stop hundreds of UW-Eau Claire students from getting out and casting their first ballot on campus.

Glory Jalade, a freshman from Minnesota told WEAU,

“We have to contribute to the society in order to make a better future and also to make next year great.”

In person voting took place on the UWEC campus Tuesday, and for many of the student voters, it was their first time.

“It felt really great to vote, well, great in moderation. It was nice to have a very official way of expressing my opinions about politics and about government but in some ways it felt a little bit like a compromise. I wasn’t super enthusiastic about our choices” said St. Clare Tomashek, a UWEC junior from Green Bay.

“It felt like a moral obligation to do and it felt pretty good,” said Michael Krueger, UWEC sophomore from Wausau.

Chief poll inspector at the university Dale Langer says students are showing enthusiasm, but also come with many questions.

“It’s always exciting with university students because we get a large number that have never voted before and so they are coming to exercise their right,” Langer said.

Students said the process was intimidating at first, but those volunteering made first timers feel more at ease once they arrived.

“Since it was my first time voting I was like I don’t know exactly what I am doing but it was easier than I thought and it went fast,” said Krueger.

Associate professor of mathematics, Aba, did their part by reminding students to exercise their right.

“After class I just reminded them that this is a really important election but mostly I pressed don’t waste your vote. I remember doing that when I was younger. It didn’t really matter to me but it does matter here,” Aba said.

Zorn Arena will remain a polling location until 8pm and welcomes any students who live on campus to come vote.

