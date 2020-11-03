Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases reach an all-time high, over 5,700 cases reported

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin reached an all-time daily high, with 5,771 new positive cases being reported on Tuesday.

This is the fourth time since the Department of Health Services has been reporting COVID-19 data that cases have surpassed 5,000. The new cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to over 238,000.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 took a staggering increase on Tuesday as well, with 247 new hospitalizations.

There were also 52 deaths recorded, with Menominee County reporting its first death due to the virus. The DHS noted that this means 71 out of the 72 counties in Wisconsin have reported deaths.

There were over 21,000 tests processed for the virus on Tuesday, which isn’t the highest number of tests but is close. There were over 78,800 cases reported on Oct. 18 and then about 42,000 cases Oct. 19, but these tests were also reported following the DHS' COVID-19 reporting tool system update.

The new tests brought the seven-day rolling average of tests per person to 30.8%.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

