October weather slows harvest across the nation

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Some unfriendly weather in some parts of the country slowed the harvest a little last week but farmers are still ahead of the average pace for getting the corn and soybeans off. Farmers did harvest another 10% of the corn crop. That means 82% of the crop is now in the bin-13% ahead of their 5 year average. Illinois is the furthest along with 89% of their corn harvested while Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota are also over 80% done. The soybean harvest was a little slower last week as farmers only moved ahead with that job by 4%. But that still means 87% of the beans have been combined with North Dakota and Nebraska finished with their beans and Minnesota is 99% done. Iowa and South Dakota are at 97%. Farmers around the country are also ahead with their fall plantings of winter wheat with 89% of the crop planted and 71% of those plants already emerged.

In Wisconsin farmers have 55% of their corn for grain harvested-22 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of our 5 year average. The moisture content of the corn was averaging 20% for the week. And the crop is rated 81% in good to excellent condition. The soybean harvest around the state is now 91% finished-more than 4 weeks ahead of last year and 2 weeks ahead of our 5 year average. State farmers are also about a month ahead with their winter wheat plantings as 97% of that job is done. 78% of those winter wheat plants have already emerged-again about 4 weeks ahead of normal. This week’s Crop Progress Report also shows state farmers are well ahead of normal with their fall tillage with 49% of that job done. Topsoil moisture is also in good shape this week as it’s rated 91% adequate to surplus, 8% short and 1 % very short.

Today’s presidential election could have a long term effect on world trade at the World Trade Organization. The WTO is trying to hire a new director general. Most members of the group favor a former finance minister from Nigeria who also holds dual U.S. citizenship. But last Wednesday, the Trump Administration said it was opposed to that candidate and instead favors a South Korean trade minister who they say has more hands on experience with world trade. Members say they will do nothing on the choice until after today’s U.S. Presidential election. But expect a fight over the job because most members of WTO say they don’t like the Trump Administration’s choice for Director General.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.