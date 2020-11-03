Poll workers see steady voter turnouts for Election Day

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -

Since 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, people have been hitting the polls to cast their ballots and doing so in a safe manner.

La Crosse County’s Town of Medary had steady crowds throughout Tuesday morning, reporting more than 200 in-person voters casting ballots before noon.

The Medary Town Hall says it has taken measures to ensure voters' health and safety including handwashing at entry, proper cleaning measures and spacing out polling booths for people coming through to vote.

“We are wiping down every booth as every person votes, so it’s all disinfected for the next person," said Diane Elsen, Town of Medary clerk. "We’re doing a lot of precautions, we’ve rerouted our traffic flow to come in one door and go out the back door.”

Overall, Medary reported about 75 percent of township voters' ballots counted before noon including over 700 absentee ballots, and aimed to count about 90 percent of town population by the day’s end.

