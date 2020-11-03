Advertisement

Poll workers see steady voter turnouts for Election Day

Since 7:00 a.m., people have been hitting the polls to cast their ballots and doing so in a safe manner.
Since 7:00 a.m., people have been hitting the polls to cast their ballots and doing so in a safe manner.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -

Since 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, people have been hitting the polls to cast their ballots and doing so in a safe manner.

La Crosse County’s Town of Medary had steady crowds throughout Tuesday morning, reporting more than 200 in-person voters casting ballots before noon.

The Medary Town Hall says it has taken measures to ensure voters' health and safety including handwashing at entry, proper cleaning measures and spacing out polling booths for people coming through to vote.

“We are wiping down every booth as every person votes, so it’s all disinfected for the next person," said Diane Elsen, Town of Medary clerk. "We’re doing a lot of precautions, we’ve rerouted our traffic flow to come in one door and go out the back door.”

Overall, Medary reported about 75 percent of township voters' ballots counted before noon including over 700 absentee ballots, and aimed to count about 90 percent of town population by the day’s end.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sheriff’s office releases names of those involved in fatal crash

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people who were involved in a fatal crash that happened Nov. 1.

National Politics

Trump or Biden? Big turnout, few hiccups as voters choose

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 21 minutes ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

2020 Election Coverage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
To watch a live stream of the election coverage, click here.

Latest News

News

New COVID-19 cases reach an all-time high, over 5,700 cases reported

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin reached an all-time high, with 5,771 new positive cases being reported on Tuesday.

News

Fire officials estimate $85,000 worth of damage in Eau Claire house fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Fire Department is estimating a house fire on Venus Avenue caused $85,000 worth of damage on Nov. 3.

News

Wisconsin cancels Saturday’s game against Purdue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin has canceled its home game against the Purdue Boilermakers this game because of recent COVID-19 infections.

News

Decision 2020: Polls Prepared For Voters (11/3/20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
Decision 2020: Polls Prepared For Voters (11/3/20)

News

SkyWarn 13 Tuesday Weather (11/3/20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Tuesday Weather (11/3/20)

Hello Wisconsin

Election Day: What you need to know

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
As of election day, the city of Eau Claire has received 21,982 absentee ballots.