Remembering Girl Scouts and mom killed two years ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Two years ago Tuesday, Autumn Helgeson, Jayna Kelley, Haylee Hickle, and Sara Jo Schneider were tragically killed while picking up trash along the side of a road in Lake Hallie.

Tributes for the four killed are ongoing this week.

Every night this week, the Chippewa Falls Hydro Generating Station will light up in green to honor the memory of the four lives lost that November day two years ago.

For those who knew the girl scouts with Troop 3055, they don’t want to focus on the events of that day rather their memories and lives.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many tribute events such as a community walk were forced to be put on hold this year.

However, the lighting of the hydro plant, as well as some other areas, and small events like a highway cleanup are going on throughout the week.

Girl Scout leaders say Nov. 3, 2018 was one of the hardest days of their lives.

Those who knew the four want their memories to carry on.

“They had a presence already at the age of 9 and 10 years old that showed that their futures were bright. And so kind of like the Hydro Plant we have to keep those bright futures. I love that the Hydro Plant is shining green, that the Heyde Center is shining green, that the Phoenix Park bridge is shining green because they were bright kids, they were bright lights and those lights are shining for them,” said Sherry Jasper Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes Board Member Sherry Jasper.

“This tragedy happened because these girls were doing something amazing that was helping their community, helping the earth, doing what girl scouts do. They were making the world a better place and we would love if everybody else got out there in their memory, get out there and clean your local park, walk down your sidewalk and clean your sidewalk, the temperatures going to be wonderful this next week,” added Membership Engagement Coordinator Renee Erickson.

Tuesday night, the Phoenix Park Bridge in Eau Claire will light up green in honor of the four lives.

There is also a kudoboard being put together, where people can share memories or messages for the families.

