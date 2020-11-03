Advertisement

Sheriff’s office releases names of those involved in fatal crash

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people who were involved in a fatal crash that happened Nov. 1.

Officials say Christopher Brott of Chippewa Falls was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries and Samantha Prekker of Rice Lake was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement responded to the crash at the intersection of County Road H and County Road O in the town of Lincoln around 10:26 p.m. One was reported to be conscious while the other was unconscious.

Initial investigation showed the vehicle was headed north on County Road HH when the driver failed to stop at the intersection and continued to hit the ditch. The vehicle then caught fire after the two were out.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump or Biden? Big turnout, few hiccups as voters choose

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

News

GOP Election Night Watch Party

Updated: 12 minutes ago
GOP Election Night Watch Party

News

La Crosse Voters Head to the Polls

Updated: 14 minutes ago
La Crosse Voters Head to the Polls

News

When to Expect Election Results

Updated: 15 minutes ago
When to Expect Election Results

News

Bridge closes indefinitely in Chippewa County

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Maria Blough
Officials have shut down the bridge due to structural damage.

Latest News

News

Election Day voter turnout in the Chippewa Valley

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
Long lines and PPE in place as the badger state votes.

News

Battle of the Breweries

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Battle of the Breweries

News

Breweries face off in 3rd Annual Chippewa Valley Brewery Battle

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
The presidential election is not the only reason to vote Tuesday. Sixteen local breweries are hoping people also vote on who has the best craft beer in the Chippewa Valley.

Homepage

First time voters cast their ballots on the UWEC campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Zorn Arena will remain a polling location until 8pm and welcomes any students who live on campus to come vote.

News

Voter Turnout

Updated: 1 hour ago
Voter Turnout