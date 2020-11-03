Sheriff’s office releases names of those involved in fatal crash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people who were involved in a fatal crash that happened Nov. 1.

Officials say Christopher Brott of Chippewa Falls was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries and Samantha Prekker of Rice Lake was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement responded to the crash at the intersection of County Road H and County Road O in the town of Lincoln around 10:26 p.m. One was reported to be conscious while the other was unconscious.

Initial investigation showed the vehicle was headed north on County Road HH when the driver failed to stop at the intersection and continued to hit the ditch. The vehicle then caught fire after the two were out.

