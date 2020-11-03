What voters heading to the polls Tuesday can expect

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On the eve of Election Day, polling locations are preparing.

In Altoona, deputy city clerk Roy Atkinson says voters can expect safety measures similar to April’s primary.

“We thought about the voter experience, in terms of setting up and we want it to be the best voter experience possible and safest,” Atkinson says.

Floor decals to keep voters six feet apart, sanitizing stations and single-use pens will be in use.

Polling sites are asking voters to wear a mask, stay at least six feet apart from others and to wash your hands before and after casting your ballot.

Election Chief Kathleen Koerner at Calvary Baptist Church in Eau Claire, says all touch-points inside will be wiped down after every-use.

“Once they’re done voting, we’ll ask that they wash their hands again, they can either take the pen with them or they can leave it here and we will continue to sanitize. Then they will exit the other side of the building, we are lucky because we have an entrance and an exit here not all sites do,” Koerner says.

With many voters utilizing the early drive-thru voting option, Koerner says they don’t know how many people will show up Tuesday.

“We’re probably letting more people in now, possibly at some of the sites not knowing how many people are going to be in and out it’s going to depend each site will be different, I’m fortunate that I’ve got just a huge open room that I can social-distance really well here,” Koerner says.

All poll workers will be wearing face masks and partitions are in place to keep interactions between voters and staff to a minimum.

Atkinson says it should be business as usual but with those extra cleaning and safety precautions to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19.

“We just ask that, you do wear a mask and if not we’ll have one ready for you, and make sure your vote is counted,” Atkinson says.

