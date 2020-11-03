Advertisement

What voters heading to the polls Tuesday can expect

Safety precautions that local polling locations will have in-place for voters Tuesday.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On the eve of Election Day, polling locations are preparing.

In Altoona, deputy city clerk Roy Atkinson says voters can expect safety measures similar to April’s primary.

“We thought about the voter experience, in terms of setting up and we want it to be the best voter experience possible and safest,” Atkinson says.

Floor decals to keep voters six feet apart, sanitizing stations and single-use pens will be in use.

Polling sites are asking voters to wear a mask, stay at least six feet apart from others and to wash your hands before and after casting your ballot.

Election Chief Kathleen Koerner at Calvary Baptist Church in Eau Claire, says all touch-points inside will be wiped down after every-use.

“Once they’re done voting, we’ll ask that they wash their hands again, they can either take the pen with them or they can leave it here and we will continue to sanitize. Then they will exit the other side of the building, we are lucky because we have an entrance and an exit here not all sites do,” Koerner says.

With many voters utilizing the early drive-thru voting option, Koerner says they don’t know how many people will show up Tuesday.

“We’re probably letting more people in now, possibly at some of the sites not knowing how many people are going to be in and out it’s going to depend each site will be different, I’m fortunate that I’ve got just a huge open room that I can social-distance really well here,” Koerner says.

All poll workers will be wearing face masks and partitions are in place to keep interactions between voters and staff to a minimum.

Atkinson says it should be business as usual but with those extra cleaning and safety precautions to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19.

“We just ask that, you do wear a mask and if not we’ll have one ready for you, and make sure your vote is counted,” Atkinson says.

To find your polling location by street address click here.

For a complete look at polling safety tips click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Election Safety Tips

Updated: 1 hour ago
Election Safety Tips

News

Annual Caregiver Conference Goes Virtual

Updated: 1 hours ago
Annual Caregiver Conference Goes Virtual

News

Senator Baldwin stops in Eau Claire to campaign for Joe Biden

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jesse Horne
In her remarks, Baldwin says President Trump is the wrong person to have in the White House for another four years.

News

Chippewa Valley Technical College hosts virtual Caregiver Conference

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Providing care for a loved one can be challenging and sometimes, people may need some help and advice.

Latest News

News

Tickets on sale for Rotary Rose Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
While a lot of community events and fundraisers have had to either be canceled or go virtual, there’s one that’s still in place

News

Eau Claire County reaches total of more than 4,000 positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department reports that the county has a total of more than 4,000 positive cases.

News

Wisconsin Elections Commission releases “What voters need too known about how votes will be counted in 2020 election”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Wisconsin election officials will be working overtime on Election Night to deliver complete and accurate election results to to the public and the news media, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

News

Wis. State Patrol pulls over car with snowmobile strapped to the roof

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminded travelers Monday morning that traveling with a snowmobile on top of your car is not the safest way to transport it.

News

New COVID-19 cases in Wis. have increased 542% over the past 2 months

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
There were 3,433 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in the DHS' daily report, as well as three new deaths.

National Politics

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Trump’s comments on Fauci less than 48 hours before polls close all but assure that his handling of the pandemic will remain front and center heading into Election Day.