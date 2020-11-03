Advertisement

Wisconsin cancels Saturday’s game against Purdue

(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Nov. 3, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin has canceled its home game against the Purdue Boilermakers this game because of recent COVID-19 infections.

UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez made the announcement Tuesday morning, adding that all team-related activities remain “paused indefinitely.”

“I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff,” Alvarez said. "We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday.

This is the second game to be canceled because of coronavirus. Neither game will be rescheduled.

Over the past seven days, the 10 student-athletes and 11 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The university says there are currently 27 active cases.

“We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible,” Alvarex said.

There have been five (two staff and three student-athletes) positive COVID-19 PCR tests recorded since Saturday, Oct. 31. Over the last seven days (Oct. 27-Nov. 2), student-athletes (10) and staff (11) have registered a total of 21 positive tests. There are currently 27 active cases in the program, all since Saturday, Oct. 24. That includes 15 football student-athletes and 12 staff members.

The Badger football team first paused team activities on Oct. 28 and its scheduled game at Nebraska on Oct. 31 was cancelled.

Wisconsin Athletics plans to provide another update on Saturday, Nov. 7.

UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez will hold a media availability via Zoom at Noon CT. Please email me if you would like to have access to that call.

Full statement from Wiscosnin Athletics

