Advertisement

Accuracy of national polls

By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After three election cycles where polls appeared to be inaccurate, some may be wondering if political polls can be trusted anymore.

“Unlike human beings, not all polls are created equal,” says WEAU Political Analyst John Frank. “Some polls are better than others, some are worse than others.”

So far it has turned out to be a tighter presidential race than most national polls showed prior to election day.

Recent national polls, like the New York Times, showed Wisconsin going to Biden by a margin of 52 points to Trump’s 41.

“Remember, what they are measuring is the popular vote, not the electoral college,” Frank says. “They are showing who is going to win the most votes in the nation but that has absolutely nothing to do with who is going to be president.”

Frank says while it may look like the polls are wrong, you should look to state polls for accuracy.

“The more local the poll is, the smaller it is, generally speaking, the more accurate it is,” he says.

The most recent Marquette Poll showed Biden winning over Trump 48 to 43, but you can’t forget the margin of error, which puts the poll spot on.

“You’re going to find the Marquette poll is pretty accurate,” Frank says. “Yes, it said Biden had a five point lead, but the margin of error was 4.3%, which really said he had 7/10 of a percent lead.”

Frank also says the polls don’t account for things that happen after they are released, like a candidate stepping up their ground game.

“Theoretically it is inaccurate the minute it is released,” he says. “It is a snapshot of when the poll was taken.”

Overall, Frank says it all comes down to the quality of the poll and the honesty of the respondents.

“Oftentimes, you have people that just don’t want to answer questions, especially when you start asking them about their income, occupation, religion, stuff like that. They don’t want to answer those questions.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Salvation Army chapters prepare for Angel Tree giving program

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By David LaClair
In addition to the red kettles outside stores later this month, local Salvation Army chapters prepare to set up their annual Angel Trees, as part of their 2020 Rescue Christmas campaign.

News

Election-related stress in Badger State

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
If you’re feeling particularly stressed out about the election... you’re not alone.

News

UW- Eau Claire announces free antigen testing for all asymptomatic students

Updated: 2 hours ago
Free antigen testing will be available to all asymptomatic University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students, faculty and staff and their dependents as well as members of the Eau Claire community as part of a UW System-wide effort to stem the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

News

Community reacts to the 2020 election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
Community members around Eau Claire had mixed reactions on how the election shaped up in Wisconsin and around the country.

Latest News

News

Eau Claire County reports three new deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Three more people have died related to COVID-19 in Eau Claire County, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 28.

News

Potential COVID-19 exposure at The Fill Inn Station

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Fill Inn Station announced on their Facebook Wednesday that the restaurant had a potential COVID-19 exposure.

News

Barron County Public Health reports multiple potential COVID-19 exposures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Barron County Public Health is warning the public of four potential COVID-19 exposures in the county.

News

Wisconsin Department of Transportation identifies victim in fatal crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has identified the victim in a fatal crash that happened Oct. 30 near Roberts.

News

Crews on scene of cornfield fire, traffic backup on Highway 29

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Multiple crews are at the scene of a cornfield fire near Highway 29 and County Road P.

News

UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.