Accuracy of national polls

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After three election cycles where polls appeared to be inaccurate, some may be wondering if political polls can be trusted anymore.

“Unlike human beings, not all polls are created equal,” says WEAU Political Analyst John Frank. “Some polls are better than others, some are worse than others.”

So far it has turned out to be a tighter presidential race than most national polls showed prior to election day.

Recent national polls, like the New York Times, showed Wisconsin going to Biden by a margin of 52 points to Trump’s 41.

“Remember, what they are measuring is the popular vote, not the electoral college,” Frank says. “They are showing who is going to win the most votes in the nation but that has absolutely nothing to do with who is going to be president.”

Frank says while it may look like the polls are wrong, you should look to state polls for accuracy.

“The more local the poll is, the smaller it is, generally speaking, the more accurate it is,” he says.

The most recent Marquette Poll showed Biden winning over Trump 48 to 43, but you can’t forget the margin of error, which puts the poll spot on.

“You’re going to find the Marquette poll is pretty accurate,” Frank says. “Yes, it said Biden had a five point lead, but the margin of error was 4.3%, which really said he had 7/10 of a percent lead.”

Frank also says the polls don’t account for things that happen after they are released, like a candidate stepping up their ground game.

“Theoretically it is inaccurate the minute it is released,” he says. “It is a snapshot of when the poll was taken.”

Overall, Frank says it all comes down to the quality of the poll and the honesty of the respondents.

“Oftentimes, you have people that just don’t want to answer questions, especially when you start asking them about their income, occupation, religion, stuff like that. They don’t want to answer those questions.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.